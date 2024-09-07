Dragon Ball Cosplay Unites Heroes' Zamasu And Goku Black

Dragon Ball Heroes has ended. The long-running arcade game presented both a manga and arcade game that introduced old and new characters to fight the Time Patrol and the Z-Fighters. On top of bringing in new villains from the Demon Realm, the spin-off would also bring back old villains and give them some serious power-ups to keep up with their opponents. Such was definitely the case with Zamasu and Goku Black, as the two were returned to the anime world thanks to multiverse shenanigans and the villainous Hearts. While Heroes has come to a close, that isn't stopping cosplayers from paying homage to the series.

For those unfamiliar with what Heroes did with Goku Black and Zamasu, the villain known as Hearts brought back the latter to help him in his battle against the gods. When it came to Goku Black, this new iteration of the anime villain was making it his goal to eliminate one hundred Gokus from across the multiverse. In doing so Black believed he would become the ultimate iteration of Goku. During his universal travels, Goku Black was able to attain a new transformation in Super Saiyan 3 Rose, causing some serious headaches for the Z-Fighters and Time Patrol alike.

Goku Black & Zamasu's Heroes' Journey

In the main Dragon Ball Super series, the fusion of Zamasu and Goku Black nearly destroyed the universe but was ultimately defeated thanks to the interference of Xeno. Since the Goku Black Arc, neither villain has returned to the main Dragon Ball Super storyline. On top of the villains' absence, Future Trunks and Mai also have yet to make a comeback as they travel back to the future albeit to a timeline that is far different from their own.

On October 11th, the Z-Fighters will experience a new anime series in Dragon Ball Daima. Taking place between the death of Kid Buu and the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, this timeline makes it highly unlikely that we'll be witnessing the return of either Goku Black or Zamasu. On the manga side, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has hinted at the series' return, though the Z-Fighters might have their hands full with Black Frieza versus a possible resurrection of the "mortal killers".

Want to stay updated on the Z-Fighters and their enemies? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Dragon Ball.