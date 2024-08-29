Dragon Ball Heroes Wraps at Long Last With an Epic Finale

It is hard to believe, but Dragon Ball Heroes has been around for well over a decade. Back in 2012, the world was introduced to Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission, and creator Toyotaro never could have imagined where the story would take him. Today, the artist oversees the main Dragon Ball series as creator Akira Toriyama took him under his wing. Now, Toyotaro is looking back at Dragon Ball Heroes after years away, and the manga just dropped its long-awaited finale to mark his return.

Over in Japan, a new Dragon Ball Heroes guidebook hit shelves just recently, and it was there fans saw Toyotaro revisit the series. The artist came back to publish the final chapter of Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission, and it has been a long time coming. If you did not realize, the manga went on hiatus back in November 2015, and last month, the team announced Dragon Ball Heroes would return for its finale come August.

Now, Toyotaro has made good on the promise as Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission is complete. The manga, which began in 2012, was a popular pick with readers in V-Jump upon its debut. Of course, the manga is tied to the hugely popular Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game, and it follows a boy named Beat who is sucked into the game.

As the game goes from there, we follow Beat and our favorite heroes as they take on all sorts of wild villains. Original characters like Beat have gone on to become cult faves in the fandom, and the final chapter of Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission shares their fate. Beat and Note are all grown up by the manga’s end, and their growth would even make Vegeta shed a tear.

How to Read Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission

Sadly, Dragon Ball Heroes has never been given its proper due outside of Japan, but the fandom has followed its story since day one. Now, after more than a decade, we have been gifted an end to Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission. The finale was worth the wait as Toyotaro got the chance to revisit the title that helped him become Toriyama’s protege. And hopefully, the artist will be back at work on Dragon Ball Super‘s manga before long!

