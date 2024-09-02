Dragon Ball Daima Shares Big Production Update

Dragon Ball Daima will finally be making its highly anticipated debut later this October, and those behind the production have shared a big update on how the anime is coming along. Dragon Ball will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga first making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this Fall, and things are going to be kicked off with a brand new anime series featuring an original Dragon Ball story not seen before in any of the prior anime or manga releases. But the new series has been fairly kept under wraps outside of a few promotional materials and trailers.

The wait to see the anime won’t be for much longer as Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering in Japan on October 11th, and head of programming at Fuji TV, Yuichi Nakajima, offered a rather juicy update (as reported by Mantan Web) as they revealed that “all the episodes [of Dragon Ball Daima] are ready” for broadcast. So for fans wondering if there could be any production delays for the upcoming episode releases, it seems like it’s all been produced so ahead of time that the complete series is ready to go when it hits this October.

Goku trains with Vegeta in Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date

Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering on October 11th in Japan, but has yet to reveal its international plans or release platforms as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far (with an English dub release currently unconfirmed as well). Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing:

“Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

