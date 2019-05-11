Dragon Ball Heroes Shows More of Super Saiyan Blue Evolution Vegeta’s Power

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has lasted a lot longer than fans had ever expected it to when it was first announced, and the series has reached the double digits as it expands its story to the Dragon Ball multiverse as Goku and the others defend against a new group of powerful villains. Throughout its run so far, fans have seen many fan-favorite forms make an appearance. This includes Vegeta’s exclusive transformation, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution, as well.

Episode 11 of the promotional anime series gives Vegeta another opportunity to show off more of his power in this transformation, and it’s enough to defeat the powerful fused Android he was just having trouble against for the past two episodes or so.

Vegeta pushed himself to reach his Evolution form again after being pushed to the brink against Kamioren, and this form gives him the instant leg up against the new fusion. He easily overpowers Kamioren in an initial barrage, and confidently defeats them in the way Vegeta’s become famous for. When Kamioren tries to counterattack, Vegeta overwhelms them once more with pure power.

He charges up all his ki for an impressive Final Flash. It hits Kamioren with such a force that the two Androids are defused instantly. Vegeta went to to fight Hearts of the Core Area after this, but was taken down by Hearts’ powerful telekinesis. Thankfully, the Supreme Kai is able to come and save Goku and the others before it’s too late by teleporting each of them out of there.

Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution form first debuted in the Dragon Ball Super anime, and has been a fan favorite to this day because Vegeta does not get very many exclusive forms for himself. Now with the form making a return in Dragon Ball Heroes, fans will be keeping an eye out for any more future appearances.

If you want to catch the promotional anime series for yourself, Episode 11 of the series is now live and is titled “Fierce Fight! Universe 11’s Climactic Battle.” The synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Trembling from his intense rage, Vegeta transforms into SSGSS: Evolution! Meanwhile, Hearts finally starts to show off his true abilities. Who will take control of the increasingly fierce battle in Universe 11?!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

