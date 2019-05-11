Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 12 Title, Release Window

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has gone on for much longer than fans had initially expected to, and there are no signs of slowing down as the fight has extended to the greater Dragon Ball multiverse. Now that the series has hit the double digits, it seems that the promotional anime will be taking the battle beyond Universe 6 and 11 and bring it back to Universe 7. But it might be a bit of a wait to get there.

Dragon Ball Heroes officially revealed the title for Episode 12 of the series, and it has been confirmed to release toward the end of June. But there’s no concrete release date as of this writing.

SDBH Episode 12 (next episode) title and summary as translated by my Japanese translator pic.twitter.com/jP7hupRtvV — 🔥Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) May 9, 2019

Thanks to translations provided by @MrOppaiSenpai on Twitter, we now know Episode 12 of the series is titled “Super Fighters Assemble! The Decisive Battle of Universe 7!” The series has been released on a monthly basis, and the next episode will be no different as it will land toward the end of June.

As for what fans can expect from the next episode, the synopsis reads as such, “The battle stage has finally moved to Universe 7. Goku and his friends attack the immensely powerful Hearts and Kamioren. At the same time in Universe 3, Cumber, who is wreaking havoc, and Cooler, who gained a new power, clash!”

If you want to catch the promotional anime series for yourself, Episode 11 of the series is now live and is titled “Fierce Fight! Universe 11’s Climactic Battle.” The synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Trembling from his intense rage, Vegeta transforms into SSGSS: Evolution! Meanwhile, Hearts finally starts to show off his true abilities. Who will take control of the increasingly fierce battle in Universe 11?!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

