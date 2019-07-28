Watch: Dragon Ball Heroes Releases Episode 14

There are more eyes on the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series than ever as the last episode of the series featured one of the best animated Goku fights in thus far, and it was the kind of fight fans have been craving to see ever since the end of Dragon Ball Super. There’s no guarantee that this promotional anime will meet those heights again, but it has drawn even more fans to each new episode than ever. Luckily, the wait for the next episode is already over.

Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live, and the fight with Super Hearts and the rest of the Core Area villains has begun to heat up. Will Goku and Universe 7 be able to match up? You can check out the video above to find out!

Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is titled, “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Goku starts to get pushed back gradually by Hearts’ fierce onslaught! Meanwhile, Piccolo and No.17 clash with Kamioren! They gain the upper hand in the battle by working together, but the situation reverses when the Universe Seed suddenly begins emitting light. Finally, the menace of the Universe Seed is unveiled!”

The latest episode of the series continues the Universal Conflict arc of this promotional anime series which sees Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks travelling across the multiverse in order to combat a group of powerful new villains. The battle has now come to Universe 7, and it’s getting more intense than ever as the Core Area’s Universe Seed super weapon is near its completion. This weapon has been building energy since the Prison Planet arc, and soon fans will see what this weapon is really capable of as Goku struggles to face it.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.