Solo Leveling Unveils Surprising New Look At Beloved Character Amid Season 3 Delay

Following the success of the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, Solo Leveling quickly became a global phenomenon, popularizing both media among international fans. With such a massive fan following, the success of the anime series was more or less guaranteed. However, even then, it exceeded expectations by breaking all streaming records on Crunchyroll. As fans await Season 3 of the anime, the franchise is getting ready to release Solo Leveling: Karma, a PC and mobile immersive action RPG game developed by Netmarble. The game was confirmed to be released in 2026, and a new report from Netmarble hints that it will drop in the second half of 2026, although the exact release date still remains unknown.

On February 26th, the official X handle of the game shared a completely new look at Beru, one of Sung Jinwoo’s most powerful shadows. The visual comes with an introduction to the character, describing him as a terrifying predator that overwhelmed S-Rank Hunters and now serves his king as an eternally loyal retainer. The description shares his feelings after becoming a shadow, as he became fascinated by historical dramas on TV while guarding Jinwoo’s family. Additionally, even after time was turned back in Solo Leveling: Karma, he continues to remain loyal to Jinwoo.

What Is Solo Leveling: Karma About?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

The game was announced during Anime Expo in July last year, and it was confirmed to focus on an entirely new storyline. It will exclusively cover the Monarchs’ War Arc, one of the best arcs in the series. Not only will Karma adapt the original plot by Chugong, but it also expand the story even further through many original scenes.

The game is expected to follow Jinwoo’s journey when he travels back in time to save countless lives that were lost due to the appearance of the gates. Along with his shadows, he fought for 27 years against all the Monarchs in order to make sure that gates wouldn’t appear in the current timeline. Jinwoo’s sacrifice wasn’t in vain, as he saved the world once again, even though his efforts were never recognized by the world.

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

It’s been more than a year since Season 2 premiered, and yet, A-1 Pictures hasn’t even officially renewed the anime for another sequel. Although considering the popularity of the series, it’s pretty much obvious that it will eventually return with a third season, the studio’s silence only indicates that the delay will be longer than expected.

The second season wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc, one of the most beloved arcs in the entire story. Following the events that take place on the island, the story will continue to unravel the mystery about the world’s true history and the reason Jinwoo was granted such unparalleled powers. The series will also reveal everything about the Monarch of Shadows and how Jinwoo is connected to him.

