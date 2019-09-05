Watch Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 15 Now

Dragon Ball is keeping real busy with its manga these days, but the franchise has not forgotten its other pursuits. Bandai Namco and Shueisha are still working to expand the series, and Dragon Ball Heroes has done a great job of that. Now, the title’s promotional anime is back with a new episode, and you can check it out now!

This week saw episode 15 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes go live. The release went live after August welcomed the last episode, and fans were able to meet up with Son Goku as he tapped into his Ultra Instinct form once more.

Episode 15 begins with Son Goku powered up into his first Ultra Instinct form. Faced against a massive fused villain, Goku must find a way to defeat the combined Androids while Hearts and Revived Zamasu watch from above.

The fight is a relatively short one, but Goku does get a few good shots in. By the end of the battle, the Saiyan is running on low, but he is aided by Vegeta, Piccolo, and the gang. They all rush in to spam their enemy with a slew of ki blasts before Goku lands a final blow.

Sadly, this is not the end of Goku’s battle with the gang. The Universe Seed is completed during its stay with the Androids, and Hearts is ready to use it at least. Episode 16 will follow the villain as he shows off the tool’s full power, and fans are eager to see if Zamasu’s final threat in this episode amounts to much.

