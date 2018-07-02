‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 2 First-Look Surfaces Online

Are you desperate for a new dose of Dragon Ball? Well, the main series is closed as Toei Animation works on the first Dragon Ball Super film, but there’s something out to hold you until then. Thanks to Bandai, a super-short anime for Dragon Ball Heroes is here, and you can get a first-look at its next episode now.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball Heroes is one of the biggest games to hit the franchise. With Super Dragon Ball Heroes hitting its stride in Japan, Bandai decided to make a short promotional anime adapting the game’s ‘Prison Planet’ arc, and its first episode went live this month. Now, fans are waiting on a second episode which you can get a peek at below.

And, yes — that is Cooler transforming into Golden Cooler. Just so we’re all clear, you know?

As you can see above, a fan in Japan posted the special preview on Twitter after attending a Dragon Ball event. The clip was shown at the gathering that first debuted Dragon Ball Heroes before its first episode hit the web. Once the debut ended, fans were able to watch the preview for episode two, and it has a lot to unpack.

The clip begins with the Evil Saiyan teased at the end of Dragon Ball Heroes‘ premiere. The bulky guy is exuding some seriously messed up Ki, and his red eyes look properly scary. Goku is then seen going Super Saiyan to ward off the Evil Saiyan, and he’s joined by Vegeta after a bit. As the reel continues, Future Trunks makes a short appearance as he’s seen calling for his father, and then Cooler comes onto the screen. The preview ends with the non-canon baddie turning into Golden Cooler, so you can imagine how miffed Freeza would be to see his form being stolen.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

