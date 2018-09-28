‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Episode 5 Release Date and Synopsis

The fourth episode of the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime gave fans the fight they’ve been waiting to see, as Goku and Vegeta jumped into battle against the “Evil Saiyan” Cumber! That battle wasn’t resolved, as Cumber still poses a major threat, even without the power of his Great Ape form. Now, the first synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes episode 5 promises that the next stage of the fight is going to be even more thrilling for fans.

Check out the official Dragon Ball Heroes episode 5 synopsis, below. We also now know that episode 5 will be released online on Sunday October 28th:

Super DB Heroes ep.5, set to start streaming on October 28th. More of the same…whatever that you’ve come to expect from this thing. //t.co/8IOEu4Gcvc pic.twitter.com/9YrPiH5xcg — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 27, 2018



“The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegetto!! – As Goku and Co. are in a jam, Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!“

This next episode of Dragon Ball Heroes will up the ante of fan-service, by pitting Goku and Vegeta in a tag-team match against Cumber, with their counterparts from the Xeno timeline as allies. That will mean Dragon Ball fans get to see two Goku/Vegeta teams doing battle, against a villain (Cumber) who is quickly becoming a new fan-favorite. If that wasn’t enough, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno will be fusing into Super Saiyan 4 Vegito, something that we have not yet seen in anime form. In short: Dragon Ball Heroes episode 5 is one that fans should definitely tune in to see!

So far, this promo anime for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game has served the exact purpose it was created for: giving fans the kind of fights that they often discuss in chat threads as matter of wishful thinking or debate. With figures like Cumber or SSJ4 Vegito making an appearance, the anime is certainly helping to showcase the playing cards that Super Dragon Ball Heroes uses in its turn-based combat system. What remains to be seen is how much this promo anime will influence the future of Dragon Ball‘s official canon, either in the next anime series, the next manga arc, or even the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie.

The Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime airs new episodes online – with episode 5 arriving on October 28th. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.