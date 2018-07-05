‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases Evil Saiyan Kanba’s Real Strength

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game is moving on into its next expansion with Universe Mission 3, and this has presented new developments for the new character Kanba the “Evil Saiyan.”

But how strong is this new Saiyan? In the latest anime trailer for Universe Mission 3 we see Goku and Vegeta fusing into Vegito, debuting the Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken Vegito, and still having trouble against Kanba.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little is known about Kanba other than the fact that he was brought to the Prison Planet (like Goku and Vegeta) by Fu, and in the latest trailer for Universe Mission 3 his straitjacket has completely come off.

In the game itself, Kanba uses a dark ki to form giant shadow hands to deal with his enemies, but there’s still no indication of his strength outside of the jacket. But it’s already stronger than you would think given how strong Kaio-ken Vegito must be since Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken is the strongest Goku can get without Ultra Instinct. But Kanba fights it back like it’s nothing.

If you’re unaware of this cool game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

Dragon Ball Heroes is releasing a new promotional anime, which Kanba will show up in, and the synopsis for it reads as such:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.