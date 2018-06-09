‘Dragon Ball’ Drops a Big Hint About the Evil Saiyan’s Identity

Dragon Ball Heroes is getting a short anime series soon, and one of the coolest ideas in the series is a Saiyan full of dark ki wrapped in a straightjacket, but there’s been no clues as of yet to his identity. Until now.

Thanks to one fan, we now have a clue to the identity of the new Evil Saiyan, and it’s hilariously in line with other Dragon Ball naming conventions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yup, it is “Kanba/カンバー”*

“The Evil Saiyan Kanba”* Dragon Ball Heroes PR Anime Villain pic.twitter.com/HofvN5P8Kh — GovetaXV@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ (@GovetaXV) June 7, 2018

As spotted by Twitter user @GovetaXV, the biography for the new Saiyan has been updated on the official website. Formerly only known as “Evil Saiyan,” the Saiyan’s name now reads as “Kanba.” User @GovetaXV makes sure to clarify that they do not know if this name is final, but like other Saiyans, Kanba is related to a vegetable.

Sounding like the shortened “Cumba,” which leads to “cucumber,” this is a name in line with names like Kakarot (for carrot), Vegeta (vegetable), Kale, Caulifla (Cauliflower), Broly (Brocoli), and Raditz (raddish) among others. As for when we can expect to see this mysterious “Kanba,” the new anime is set to adapt the Prison Planet saga of the game. Encompassing Universe Mission 1 and 2, this story follows Future Trunks and Mai as they come back to the past (after the events of Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universe Survival” arc) so Trunks can train with Goku and Vegeta.

But the Goku and Vegeta are pulled from the Dragon Ball Super timeline, leading to the eventual fight between Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku and Super Saiyan 4 Goku Xeno. If you’re unaware of this cool game the anime will be based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.