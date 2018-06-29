Gohan Gets New ‘Dragon Ball’ Makeover

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is about to expand into Universe Mission 3 with new elements and old favorites, but a big part of it are the old favorites getting cool new looks of their own.

Gohan has been no stranger to outfit changes throughout the franchise, but his latest look spins his uncool “professor” look in a great way, resulting in a more stylish Gohan than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gohan Xeno is such a stylish design. A good example of how glasses can make a character look cool. pic.twitter.com/uRC7SXTj9D — Erren Van Duine (@ErrenVanDuine) June 21, 2018

But that’s not the only makeover for Gohan as once he’s removed the overcoat, it leaves full tie and suit combination with a great black and red aesthetic as his fighting attire:

If you’re unaware of this cool game this new Gohan is a part of, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.