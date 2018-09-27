‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ To Bring In New Goku, Vegeta

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes saw the exciting bout between Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Golden Oorazu Cumber continue, and the Evil Saiyan proved more formidable than even the combined might of Goku and Vegeta. Golden Oorazu Cumber required some additional muscle – and in the next episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, it will take two versions of both Goku and Vegeta to win the day!

Super DB Heroes ep.5, set to start streaming on October 28th. More of the same…whatever that you’ve come to expect from this thing. //t.co/8IOEu4Gcvc pic.twitter.com/9YrPiH5xcg — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 27, 2018



Check out the latest promo for Dragon Ball Heroes episode 5:

“The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegetto!!

As Goku and Co. are in a jam, Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!“

This promo lays ou a scenario that will see Dragon Ball Super‘s Goku and Vegeta unite with their counterparts from the Xeno timeline. Dragon Ball Heroes kicked off its promo anime by having SSBGoku (briefly) battle SSJ4 Goku Xeno, but the Time Patrol warrior hasn’t really been seen since then. It will be an awesome novelty to Vegeta Xeno making his anime debut – and definitely a milestone event to see Goku and Vegeta battling alongside Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno. If that wasn’t enough, we’ll also get to see SSJ4 Vegito – more specifically, SSJ4 Vegito Xeno. In short: it’s the kind of over-the-top fan-service that this Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime is built on. We say why not push it a step further, and have SSJ4 Vegito Xeno battle alongside SSB Gogeta?

For those who don’t know: Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno hail from a timeline in which Future Trunks gathers together members of Goku and Vegeta’s bloodlines from across the timeline, to form “Time Patrol,” a group that polices the timeline, and battles the “Time Breakers” villain group. The Xeno versions of Goku and Vegeta have been featured parts of the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game, and have now gotten some spotlight in this promo anime.

The Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime airs new episodes online. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.