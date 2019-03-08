‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Introduces Grand Priest Goku, Ultra Instinct’s Return

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 9 continues the “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War” arc by taking the battle to Universe 11, where Vegeta and Future Trunks throw down with the evil twin androids of the Core Area Warriors, Oren and Kamin!

Unfortunately for Trunks, the Neo Machine Mutant Tuffles have the unique ability to possess the bodies of other fighters — a power that Oren employees against Vegeta, turning the Saiyan Prince into a powerful host body for the villain. The combined assault by Evil Saiyan Cumber and Vegeta/Oren (“Vegoren?”) proves to be more than Future Trunks or even Jiren can handle, which sets things up for a classic Dragon Ball savior moment from Goku!

However, it isn’t just any version of Goku who shows up on the Universe 11 battlefield: this is the debut of Grand Preist Goku, and he proves to be the most formidable version of the Saiyan warrior that we’ve ever seen!

Grand Priest Goku is transported into battle by the Grand Priest of angels, who leaves Goku to settle this threat to both mortals and gods and Grand Zeno as he sees fit. Goku quickly reveals what training with the Grand Priest has done for his battle powers, as he manifests Ultra Instinct Omen and uses it effortless and effectively in battle. Clearly, the Grand Priest (one of the only beings to have mastered Ultra Instinct) has helped Goku gain more control over the power without the draw back of burning himself out. With Ultra Instinct Omen, Goku is able to takeout Cumber and Kamin, and even has the ability to literally punch Oren out of Vegeta’s body!

Any other unique Ultra Instinct attacks Goku has learned remain to be seen, but this episode of Dragon Ball Heroes raises some interesting question. This is only a promo anime that’s not in any way connected to official canon, but since this new arc began fans have been wondering if elements of “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War” are being groomed for Dragon Ball Super‘s official canon. Seeing Goku reach god level as Grand Priest Goku, and getting Ultra Instinct Omen back in play, are definitely two things fans want to see happen.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

