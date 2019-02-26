‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Evil Twins Reveal Body Snatching Abilities

Super Dragon Ball Heroes finally released the eighth episode of its promotional anime series, so now fans can see how the fighters of Universe 6 are faring against the newly introduced villains of the Core Area.

Two evil twins, Oren and Kamin, caught fans’ attention for their resemblance to Dragon Ball GT‘s Baby, and in the latest episode they resembled that villain more than effort when they revealed body snatching abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the last episode, Vegeta and Trunks appear to help out Universe 6 after they’ve struggled a bit against Oren and Kamin. In this episode, it appears their help works but this pushes the two twins into a corner. After the two are knocked around for a bit, they discuss among one another that they want to use Kale and Caulifla.

Then the two of them turn into energy particles and fly into the two Universe 6 Saiyans. When they take over, Kale and Caulifla have the same white hair and crosshair eyes that Dragon Ball GT’s Baby gave characters that he took over. It’s soon revealed that the two twins are artificial lifeforms created by Tsufruian technology, and rebelled because the Tsufruians wanted to destroy them.

Possessing Kale and Caulifla’s bodies boost their strength a ton, and they overwhelm Vegeta and Future Trunks. Vegeta tries to free the two of them by launching a Final Flash, but the twins escape from Kale and Caulifla when it hits. So now Vegeta and the others have to deal with these twins who can take over and leave bodies whenever they want. It’s a strong ability to contend with.

Episode 8 of the promotional anime series is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The previous synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos! Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

Episode 9 of the series is currently scheduled to release March 14 in Japan. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!