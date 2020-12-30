Dragon Ball Heroes: New Episode Title Promises Evil Broly's Return

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been telling the story of the Z Fighters coming into contact with the Xeno-verse brawlers who make up the Time Patrol, and has also given us the opportunity to revisit some of the biggest villains of Dragon Ball Z with a new episode title hinting at the arrival of the original Broly. Though a new version of Broly was introduced in the recent Dragon Ball Super: Broly film, Heroes is bringing back the original Legendary Super Saiyan with a brand new transformation that will grant him the power of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker!

While both of the Brolys share similar appearances, their origins and power levels could not be more difficult. The Broly of the past that first appeared only in the Dragon Ball Z movies was driven insane as a baby thanks to Goku's crying as a baby. Using his power as the Legendary Super Saiyan in a bid to kill both Kakarot and his fellow Z Fighters, this original version of Broly was far eviler than the one that was introduced during Dragon Ball Super. Showing no problems with murdering entire planets, it will be interesting to see how the Z Fighters react to this movie villain returning to the franchise.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the next episode title for the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, hinting at not only Broly's big return, but also the new transformation that will clearly amp up his power level to make him a serious threat to both the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol alike:

#SDBH BM PR Anime Episode 10 Title: Limit Breaking Evil! Broly's Return! Release: January 2021 pic.twitter.com/CcJQLoCdwe — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) December 20, 2020

Dragon Ball Heroes has been unique in that it counts the films of the Dragon Ball Z series as canon, referring to the Z Fighters having met the likes of Turles and Bojack. With Broly's return, this will make it interesting to see how Goku and his friends react considering this means that there are two versions of the Legendary Super Saiyan bouncing around the universe. Needless to say, the Space-Time War is setting itself up to be one of the biggest storylines of the spin-off anime to date!

Are you hyped for the return of the original Broly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!