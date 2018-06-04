New ‘Dragon Ball’ Anime Details Its Big Rescue Mission

It looks like things are about to get busy with Dragon Ball. Not only will Dragon Ball Super make a comeback later this year with a movie, but Dragon Ball Heroes is also slated to get an anime adaptation. Now, fans have learned a bit more about its story, and it seems the new anime will follow its heroes on a big rescue mission.

According to the new project’s website, the show will align itself with the ‘Prison Planet’ saga from the Dragon Ball Heroes games. You can check out the anime’s translated synopsis below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

As you can see, the anime will see Goku and Vegeta embark on a mission to save Future Trunks. The boy will make his way back to the main timeline to train, but he won’t get to spend a lot of time with his elders. After Future Trunks is taken, it will fall to a man named Fu to direct Vegeta and Goku in the right direction if they wish to save him. So, you can imagine how hectic this rescue will get with these rivals leading its charge.

So far, the synopsis sounds very similar to the games’ Universe Mission 1. The franchise’s ‘Prison Planet’ saga gets underway after Future Trunks and Future Mai return to the present. The boy goes off to train with his father and Goku, but Future Trunks disappears out of thin air. It falls upon Goku, Vegeta, and Future Mai to save the time-hopping hero, but they learn there are plenty of obstacles impeding their mission.

What do you make of this rescue mission? Are you ready to see Vegeta go to bat for his son?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.