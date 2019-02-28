‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Its Evil Androids’ Backstories

Dragon Ball Heroes‘ latest episode brought war to Universe 6 as the Prison Planet escapees known as the Core Area Warriors invaded and attacked. Dragon Ball’s “Sinister Six” villain team only sent two of its members onto the U6 battlefield: the artificial humanoids (or “evil twin androids”), Oren and Kamin.

The battle with Oren and Kamin proved to be fierce, but along the way we managed to get some important backstory about these two new villain characters! As it turns out, Oren and Kamin are actually “Neo Machine Mutant Tuffles;” basically, artificial humanoids created by the version of the Tuffles race that exist in Universe 6. As they explain in their own words:

“We were created by Tsufruian super science. The ultimate artificial lifeforms,” one says.

“Right. We were input with all of their battle programs. However, those Tsufruians feared our power,” the other responds.

“Awful, isn’t it? Creating us, then trying to destroy us. That was unforgivable,” the first says again.

If you don’t remember, the Tuffles have been featured in both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT. They are a highly intelligent and technology advanced race, who are set up as somewhat of an opposing counterpart to the Saiyan race. The look of the Tuffles varies by universe, as does the look of their versions of androids, the Machine Mutants. Oren and Kamin being designated as “Neo Mutant Machines” definitely signifies that they are something unique and special.

It’s not hard to infer that Oren and Kamin turned on their creators and were ultimately locked away in the Prison Planet, never to be released. It’s not a surprise then that Universe 6 would be their first stop upon escaping, as the two artificial humanoids have a definitely grudge against their home universe. During the battle, Oren and Kamin reveal a sinister body-snatching ability by becoming a cluster of particles that invade an opponent’s body and give the androids control of it. If that wasn’t enough, the Core Area Warriors leader, Hearts, has gotten hold of a weapon called a Universe Seed that can apparently kill the gods, so Oren and Kamin could have the means to actually deal Universe 6 a serious blow.

