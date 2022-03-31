Dragon Ball Is Ready to Let Loose Super Saiyan 3 Raditz

✖

Dragon Ball has a lot of characters under its umbrella, but few can outdo the Saiyans we've met to date. Goku and Vegeta are the stars of the series, but even side fighters like Nappa have their own fandom. The same goes for Raditz, and right now, Dragon Ball is hyping Goku's brother with a special look at his Super Saiyan 3 form.

The update comes straight from Super Dragon Ball Heroes and its latest episode. Today marks the PR anime comeback, and there was lots to unpack. Of course, fans tuned into the end especially, and it was there fans checked in on Raditz as he leveled up his powers.

As you can see up above, Super Saiyan 3 Raditz is in the building. The Saiyan has some seriously long hair in this shot as you'd expect, but his brows are stripped lean. Of course, the Saiyan just looks buff overall here, and his widest shoulders are adorned in Saiyan armor like any goodie soldier.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see how Super Saiyan 3 Raditz fits into this new arc. It is worth noting that this ins't the first time Raditz has shown such power. He has come into play in various video games, but Dragon Ball has also included the form in the anime before now.

After all, Super Saiyan 3 Raditz has appeared in Super Dragon Ball Heroes before, but he didn't get that much screen time. Now, fans are hoping the fighter sticks around long enough to show off his power. After all, Raditz is one of two Saiyan soldiers who went Super Saiyan 3 without unlocking the first two forms. So if he wants to prove his strength, well – Raditz knows what he needs to do.

What do you think of the Saiyan's comeback here? Do you think Super Saiyan 3 Raditz tops out the fighter's potential? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.