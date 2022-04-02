Dragon Ball Title Teases Future Gohan’s Upcoming Plans

Despite having relatively less of an influence than other brawlers in the Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball, the future version of Gohan that helped Trunks reach the level of Super Saiyan has remained a fan-favorite over the years since first hitting the scene. With Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently bringing back the son of Goku who hails from an alternate timeline, the title of the next episode of the spin-off might give fans a better idea of what the Gohan of the future is seeking to achieve by falling in line with the villains of the Ultra God Mission.

As fans of Dragon Ball Z know, this alternate timeline take on Gohan was killed by the Android siblings, 17 and 18, in the future that gave us the most popular version of Trunks during the Cell Saga. Losing an arm during his fight against the creations of Dr. Gero and the Red Ribbon Army, Gohan was attempting to save the world following the death of the majority of the Z-Fighters, including the likes of his father Goku. While Future Gohan was killed, it seems that the rogue Kaioshin who was in the running to look over time and space was able to pluck him from the timeline and give him a serious boost since last we saw the Super Saiyan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The title for the next episode of the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes hints at the fight that is to come, with Future Gohan already proving to be a match for his former ward Trunks, despite the fact that the son of Vegeta now had Super Saiyan God at his disposal:

“A Fierce Battle That Transcends Time! The Threat of the Warriors in Black!’

If you haven’t had the chance to watch the latest episode, you can catch it here:

While Future Gohan might be the talk of the town, he seemingly has plenty of allies that were also taken from the timeline and might surprise fans when their identities are revealed. With two of these masked fighters being alternate versions of Piccolo and, potentially, Goku, it will be interesting to see what other heroes and villains from Dragon Ball’s past have been given a new chance at life to fight against the Z-Fighters.

Do you want to see Future Gohan brought back to the front lines of the main series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.