Dragon Ball Heroes’ Space Time War Delayed





Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been giving fans one of its best arcs to date via the Space-Time War Arc, in which Goku and Vegeta have been transported to a new universe created by the mad scientist known as Fuu and battled against the insane power of Goku Black and his new transformation of Super Saiyan 3 Rose. With the next episode of the spin-off series set to originally arrive on September 12th of this month, it seems as if fans of the spin-off that has ventured into new territory for the franchise will have to wait a bit longer.

In the previous episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we not only had the opportunity to see Goku and Vegeta unleash their most powerful forms for the spin-off, with Ultra Instinct and Vegeta’s “evil form”, but we also were able to see Gohan battling against an unexpected foe in Dr. Wheelo. Wheelo was the villain of the second Dragon Ball Z movie, World’s Strongest, who was seeking a strong body to transplant his brain into but has seemingly since modified his robotic form to become an even bigger threat. While ultimately unable to defeat Gohan, Wheelo’s return is another testament to how Heroes can venture into characters and events that would otherwise be left in limbo.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles revealed the unfortunate news that the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes would be delayed, though fans of the Shonen series don’t need to worry too much as the episode was simply pushed back a few days to September 15th to continue the show that follows both the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol:

The episode has been POSTPONED!! 😣



It'll now premiere on September 15 at 6pm (JST). — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) September 8, 2021

While the Masked Saiyan was revealed to be Goku Black, the villain from Dragon Ball Super who had hijacked Goku’s body from an alternate timeline in order to eliminate all mortals, another mysterious character has yet to have his identity revealed. While most fans are confident that the Hooded Saiyan is either an alternate version of Goku or perhaps Goku’s father Bardock, we’re sure that the Space-Time War will reveal this mystery during its arc.

What do you think of the Space-Time War Arc so far? What other characters from Dragon Ball's past do you want to see make a return?