Official Dragon Ball Heroes Poster Pits Super Saiyan 3 Goku Black Against Gogeta

Dragon Ball Heroes has been able to dive into territory that would more than likely never be explored in the main series of Dragon Ball Super, with a new poster showing that upcoming episodes will focus on a titanic showdown between Goku Black in his Super Saiyan 3 Rose form and the fusion between Goku and Vegeta in Gogeta. With the current Space-Time War Arc bringing back characters from the past such as Cell, Gohan, and Dr. Wheelo, it seems that one of the biggest battles in Dragon Ball history is set to begin during a future episode of the spinoff.

Goku Black shocked fans when he made his big return in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, proclaiming that he was continuing his original quest of eradicating mortals from all universes, while also adding the caveat of his "Goku Elimination Plan," which had him killing alternate versions of the Z Fighter in order to get a better grasp on his own power. With both Goku using the power of Ultra Instinct and Vegeta managing to find a new transformation unique to the spin-off, it seems that the two Saiyans are going to need to rely on the fusion dance once again to stand a chance against Goku Black's insane new technique.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared this brand new promotional poster for the next arc of the Big Bang Mission, which will take place in both the arcade game for Dragon Ball Heroes and the anime, with the Space-Time War Arc continuing to ramp up the stakes:

#SDBH Big Bang Mission 10 Key Visual! 🔥 Super Saiyan Rosé 3 Goku Black VS Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta! 🤩💥 BM10 begins on Sept. 16! pic.twitter.com/UX2RNdpHkq — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) August 20, 2021

Goku Black demonstrated his brand new power while battling against the mysterious Hooded Saiyan, who has yet to confirm his identity, though many fans are believing him to either be an alternate take on Goku or perhaps his father Bardock. While the fusion of the rogue Kaioshin Zamasu and the body of Goku doesn't appear to be returning to the main series, his role in Dragon Ball Heroes makes him far more dangerous.

