‘Dragon Ball’ Livestream Teases Anime-Centric Surprise

Dragon Ball has been living a low key life since its latest outing with Broly. After a rather successful box office turn, the franchise left its animated pursuits behind in favor of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga, but it seems one anime as plans yet for Son Goku.

After all, Dragon Ball Heroes is as alive as ever, and the promotional anime is teasing something special for the start of May.

Recently, the official Dragon Ball Heroes page updated fans with a teaser video. The clip focuses on the series’ promotional anime, and as you can see below, part of the trailer teases a surprise for May 9.

As we already knew, Heroes episode 11 will be out on May 9 which is Goku Day. Also on that day, “something will happen…?!” and we should check the Heroes website to see what it is. (This is from a Heroes stream, though, so it could be cross-promotional. We don’t know.) pic.twitter.com/JrsRcSLG3K — Terez (@Terez27) April 27, 2019

The trailer features a card dating May 9 as one to watch, and it takes that tease a step further. “Something will happen,” the tag line reads, giving fans plenty to wonder about the show.

For some, their first guess went straight back to Dragon Ball Super. Even though both series are separate in canon, fans have wondered whether the continued success of Dragon Ball Heroes boded well for a Dragon Ball Super revival. The latter title has been on hiatus since the winter, and its television anime ended last spring. As rumors continue to circulate about the franchise’s future, fans are wondering if May 9 will walk out a comeback announcement.

Still, even the most dedicated of fans aren’t holding their breath. Not only is Dragon Ball Heroes separated from the main timeline, but its non-canon status make it very unlikely that this teaser would be about Dragon Ball Super. For now, fans are thinking the tagline may be referring to an in-game power boost for Goku as May 9 is known as Goku Day to Japanese fans. If that is the case, then fans can breathe a sigh of relief and turn their eyes to Dragon Ball Super‘s next revival window.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

