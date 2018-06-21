First ‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Trailer Drops New Info On Evil Saiyan

Dragon Ball Heroes is set to introduce a brand new Saiyan to the mix, and the new trailer gives us a few more pieces of information on him.

The trailer dropped this morning, and amidst all the fighting there is a brand new opponent making life rough for folks. He’s hard not to notice actually, as his debut in the trailer shows him busting out of a straight jacket before unloading on Goku and company.

Thanks to a handy translation from @Herms98 we know the character’s name, which is Kanba (though some say Cumber), and from the looks of things is incredibly powerful. At one point Vegeta says “Is this a Saiyan? I’ve never felt such an evil ki before!”

The description also takes note of the Evil Saiyan’s actions on the Prison Planet, as he tells the other prisoners “Fight with me!” Looks like he’s building himself an army, which is saying something since he seems quite powerful on his own.

Kanba was originally summoned by Fu and takes out the Galaxy Soldiers with ease. He’s so powerful in fact that when Goku and Vegeta simply sense his presence they power up to Super Saiyan Blue. Future Trunks immediately follows suit and powers up to Super Saiyan Anger, and even that isn’t enough to completely take him down.

You don’t see it in the trailer, but Kanba can still fight with the straight jacket on thanks to two shadow hands that do the punching for him. He can also turn one of those into a massive claw. So yeah, he’s kind of a bad dude.

If you aren’t familiar with Dragon Ball Heroes, you can check out the show’s translated synopsis below.

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

The Dragon Ball Heroes anime will start streaming (exclusively) online on July 1st.