Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For New Ultra God Mission Episode

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been heating up following the story arc known as the Ultra God Mission, with a rogue Kaioshin starting a new tournament that brings together warriors from different timelines and alternate realities to fight one another for supremacy. With the previous episodes introducing fans to a new Gohan from the future while seeing Goku fight against his father Bardock, the spin-off series has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive, while also supplying an official description for the upcoming installment.

Episode Five of the Ultra God Mission will be landing on October 23rd of this month, meaning that you'll only need to wait a few more days to dive back into this tournament where anything can happen. Besides introducing fans to new versions of Future Gohan and Bardock, recent episodes also did the impossible and gave Yamcha a girlfriend, as one of the Z-Fighters' enemy combatants fell head over heels for the brawler that was originally left out of the Tournament of Power. With the Warriors In Black still having a number of fighters who have yet to reveal their identities, we would expect the Ultra God Mission to have plenty more surprises in store.

Is Gohan Black Making A Comeback?

The title for the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is "Decisive Battle in the Divine Realm! The Power of Time Approaches!" with the full description for episode five reading as such:

"Goku and his team defeat the Warriors in Black one after another in the second round of the Super Time-Space Tournament. Will Chronoa, the current Supreme Kai of Time, who has come to Aeos, be able to stop the selection of Space-Time? The battle that reaches the divine dimension begins now."

Dragon Ball Heroes is the very definition of "fan service" giving fans character comebacks and transformations that would otherwise never be introduced in the main series. With elements such as Super Saiyan 4 and characters such as the original Broly standing front and center in the Ultra God Mission, this latest arc is leaving everything on the table for Shonen fans.

