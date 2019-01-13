‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Shares Full ‘Universal Conflict’ Arc Synopsis

Dragon Ball has churned out dozens of arcs over its lifetime and another is here to impress. This month, the franchise hit up a new story, and it seems a full synopsis for Super Dragon Ball Heroes has gone live.

Recently, the official website for the special anime went live with a blurb describing its new arc. The promotional show just embarked on its ‘Universal Conflict’ arc, and its full synopsis breaks down the next steps characters like Fused Zamasu and Goku are preparing to take.

“The battles of the Prison Planet were merely the prelude. A powerful new enemy, the Core Area warriors, make their move,” the synopsis begins. (via Cipher DB)

Continuing, the blurb details the creation of an area known as the Core Area. The mysterious place holds something called a Universe Seed, an item powerful enough to create an entire universe. This object is what Fu hoped to power with his Prison Planet, but it failed. Now, those prisoners who were used to fuel the seed are on the loose, and they hope to use the Universe Seed to take down the various gods overseeing Dragon Ball‘s multiverse.

“Unprecedented battles with existence itself on the line are set to unfold between strongest warriors of each universe and the ultimate evil of the Core Area warriors! And what is the fate of Goku, who managed to activate Ultra Instinct and defeat Cumber, but was caught in the explosion of the Prison Planet,” the synopsis reads.

So far, there is no word on how long this anime arc will last, but it did get off to a start earlier this month. 2019 rang itself in with Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ seventh episode, and the update saw Universe 6 come under fire from two Core Area warriors. The twins appear to be as much of a threat as Androids 17 and 18 were back in the day, and it will fall to Vegeta and Future Trunks to keep the villains at bay.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.