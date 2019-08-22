Dragon Ball Heroes Shares New Universe Mission Anime Promo

Super Dragon Ball Heroes – Universe Mission 10 Opening. pic.twitter.com/gM9m6ZddlH — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) August 22, 2019

Dragon Ball may have put its main anime on a break, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is taking things easy. Recently, the series has leveled up the latest arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga, and it seems Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still chugging along.

After all, a new trailer was released for its next mission, and Dragon Ball fans are excited to see what happens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Dragon Ball Heroes highlighted Goku and the gang with its Universe Mission 10 opening. The anime reel can be seen above, and it shows off some familiar fighters as they prepare to battle.

The clip hones in on a few scenes with the first one featuring Vegeta. The Saiyan looks exhausted despite being powered up into his Beyond Blue form. With his uniform ripped, Vegeta is faced with the fused Android pair he’s been fighting in the PR anime as of late, but Piccolo and Vegeta are nowhere to be seen.

The next scene focuses on Goku as the hero powers into Ultra Instinct. The completed form is pitted against Hearts’ latest transformation, and it seems the pair are an event match. The third and final scene then welcomes Suer Saiyan 4 Goku to the ring, but that is not all. The hero finds himself pitted against a pink-haired vixen who launches an attack just before Broly Dark makes a surprise comeback.

Clearly, the title’s next mission is going to be a big one, and fans are eager to see how the Dragon Ball Heroes anime handles the story. Currently, the promotional anime is slated to debut a new short in September with episode 15.

What do you think about this opening’s big scenes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you wanted to catch the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live and titled, “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” The synopsis for it reads as such, “Goku starts to get pushed back gradually by Hearts’ fierce onslaught! Meanwhile, Piccolo and No.17 clash with Kamioren! They gain the upper hand in the battle by working together, but the situation reverses when the Universe Seed suddenly begins emitting light. Finally, the menace of the Universe Seed is unveiled!”