‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals a Major ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Villain’s Return

The latest episode of the Dragon Ball Heroes anime series saw main universe Goku and Vegeta get a helping hand from their Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno counterparts in bringing down Cumber, the Evil Saiyan. The fight ended with Goku manifesting Ultra Instinct on the battlefield – power enough to thoroughly thrash Cumber. But event as that battle ended, a new war was just beginning…

As you can see around 7:30 in the video above, Cumber’s KO’d body is saved from the battlefield by a mysterious group of villains who portal into the Prison Planet arena, to take Cumber into their ranks. That group is made up of four unfamiliar faces, and one that Dragon Ball Super fans know all too well: Fused Zamasu, the evil kai / evil Goku hybrid from Dragon Ball Super‘s “Future Trunks Saga”!

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s a pretty remarkable feat, as last we saw, Future Trunks had cut Fused Zamasu’s body in half, destroying his physical form. Fused Zamasu then became pure evil energy thanks to half of him being immortal – but that “Infinite Zamasu” was ultimately erased from existence by Grand Zeno. There is some heavy scientific theory about the multiverse that explains how both halves of Fused Zamasu (Future Zamasu and Goku Black) locked in closed loop of destruction now – but then again, this is Dragon Ball Heroes we’re talking about.

The promo anime for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade/card game is purely here to be fan-service overload. The new arc that begins with Zamasu’s reappearance is called the “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War!” arc, and already it’s going to bring this Dragon Ball version of the Sinister Six up against a powerhouse roster of fighters that will see the return of Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power stars, Jiren, Hit, and the Universe 6 Saiyans (Cabba, Kale, Caulifla). In a world that already has DBS Goku and Vegeta fighting alongside their Xeno counterparts, explaining how an alternate timeline version of Fused Zamasu still exists probably wouldn’t be that much of a challenge… no matter how silly the explanation.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Supercurrently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.