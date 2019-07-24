Dragon Ball Highlights Android 13’s Big Comeback

Dragon Ball Legends is a fantastic mobile game. Many folks here at Comicbook.com play it and are comparing our rosters against one another, seeing who has managed to pull the latest characters. The game itself, which already has an extensive Dragon Ball library, is expanding once again with the truck hat wearing, main villain of the seventh Dragon Ball Z movie, Super Android 13! Harkening back to this outside of canon feature length film, Legends is looking to add a bit more android appeal to the game with 13’s inclusion.

Dragon Ball Legends Official Twitter Account shared further details about the upcoming release that is sure to have fans of this Android wanting to add 13 to their overall roster in the game:

[Android #13 Is Coming!!]

#13 gets +50% Blast damage and reduced Blast Arts costs when there is another “Tag: Android” battle member!

His damage goes even higher when “Tag: Android” battle members are defeated!

Overclock your Android team with this fighter!#DBLegends #Dragonball pic.twitter.com/c5runPX81y — DRAGON BALL LEGENDS (@DB_Legends) July 23, 2019

As mentioned earlier, Android 13 made his first, and only appearance, in the seventh movie of Dragon Ball Z. Taking place around the Android Saga arc, the film saw Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Gohan, and Piccolo squaring off against three new androids from the villainous Dr. Gero. While two of the androids are managed to be taken down by Vegeta and Trunks respectively, 13 manages to absorb their parts, transforming himself into Super Android 13, a much more powerful, red haired, blue skinned interpretation of himself.

One of the most notorious things that 13 did was in his fight against Goku, he delivered a blow that was…a bit below the belt. Now, we doubt this move is going to be incorporated into the mobile game, it’s still worth pointing out the hilarity of it simply because no villain ever goes that route again in the future of the franchise.

Dragon Ball Legends, for those who don’t know, is a mobile game that follows the story of Shallot, an ancient Saiyan who now finds himself displaced from time along with several favorite Dragon Ball characters, both heroes and villains alike. The game has released new characters at a steady clip and will surely continue to do so in the future.

