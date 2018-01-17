‘Dragon Ball’ Stars Say Goodbye to Hiromi Tsuru at Public Memorial

Last year, the anime fandom was stunned when news about Hiromi Tsuru’s passing went public. The veteran actress was best-known for her work on series like Anpanman and Dragon Ball, and fans just got a chance to say farewell to Tsuru at a public memorial.

Over the weekend, hundreds of fans gathered to pay respects to Tsuru at a public service (via ANN). The actress was laid to rest in a private ceremony before fans and co-workers appeared at a public event honoring Tsuru’s career. Stars like Mayumi Tanaka, Keiko Toda, Ryusei Nakao, Masako Nozawa, Tohru Furuya, Ryo Horikawa, and more came to honor their friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to reports, more than 400 fans attended the event. Photos of the memorial show that a large portrait of Tsuru was placed amongst 4,000 cut flowers, seven Dragon Ball balloons, and cut-outs of the characters she played such as Bulma. The ending theme song of Dragon Ball played during the event, and Nozawa gave a tearful speech to attendees on behalf of Tsuru’s co-workers.

“The seven Dragon Balls are here and are said to be able to do anything, right? But it was useless this time, I’m sorry,” the actress, who voices Goku, said.

“I still don’t know what happened, and I wish I could have asked her ‘what’s wrong?’ But it seems Hiromi, without bothering anyone, has gone on to a world where we can’t follow. But, there are many friends there. I don’t want to say this but, Hiromi, please watch over our world. Goodbye.”

Nakao also spoke up on behalf of the Anpanman cast. The actor told fans he will keep trying his best though it will be hard before telling Tsuru goodbye in the voice of his character Baikinman.

Fans learned about Tsuru’s sudden passing last November after the actress passed away from natural causes. At just 57, the voice actor was found unconscious in her vehicle and rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Further investigations into Tsuru’s death confirmed she died of natural causes, and Toei Animation released a brief statement about the tragic ordeal.

What is your fondest memory of Tsuru and her work? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!