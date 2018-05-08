‘Dragon Ball’ Celebrates Goku and Chi-Chi Day with Adorable Artwork

If you consider yourself a fan of puns, then you may want to give Japanese a go. The language isn’t afraid to use wordplay to get points across, and native speakers are known to make full-on holidays out of Japanese puns. And, thanks to some crafty Dragon Ball puns, fans are celebrating an unofficial holiday of the series.

So, if you don’t like Goku and Chi-Chi, you better look away. After all, May 7th marks the couple’s honorable holiday.

Yes, today continues the long tradition of fandom holidays, and netizens have Japan to thank for the event. This date has been recognized as Goku and Chi-Chi day for some time now due to its phonetic reading. When you pronounce 5/7 in Japanese as a date, it sounds like “Go Shichi”. The loose pronunciation became slang for Goku and Chi-Chi, so Japanese fans adopted May 7 as the couple’s honorary holiday.

Over on Twitter, fans are having fun with the ship-centric holiday. Artists are sharing cutesy artwork of the Dragon Ball couple online, and many of them show Goku cuddling up to Chi-Chi. The Saiyan may not be romantic in a traditional way, but Goku has got his wife wrapped about his finger. So, you can imagine the kind of fan-fiction being written today in honor of the couple’s day.

This holiday may not be an official one in Japan — or anywhere for that matter — but fans are still happy to recognize it. Several other holidays like Goku and Chi-Chi Day have also been made thanks to Japanese phonetics. Back in March, Saiyan Day was celebrated on March 18, and Bardock kicked off May with his very own holiday.

Do Goku and Chi-Chi make up your Dragon Ball OTP? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

