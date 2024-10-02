Dragon Ball: Jiren's New Form Makes Him the Multiverse's Biggest Threat

Jiren proved himself to be one of the strongest opponents that Goku and Vegeta have ever faced in Dragon Ball history. During Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power, the powerful representative of Universe 11 was the safe bet for who would win this contest of strength. Luckily, Son Goku was able to achieve Ultra Instinct during the conflict and ultimately, defeated Jiren with the help of several other Z-Fighters. In a new storyline for the franchise, Jiren's new form doesn't just make him a danger to the Z-Fighters but the gods of destruction as well.

So where can anime fans experience this new transformation of Jiren's? Unfortunately, it hasn't made its way to the anime medium but instead, has appeared as a part of the beloved video game, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. In the latest DLC, "Future Saga Chapter 2", Jiren has been given a major boost in power thanks to the villainous demonic scientist Fuu. This power-up was previously given to heroes and villains alike in the previous DLC entry as Broly, Goku Black, and Vegeta were given the form with the pink aura. Now, it's Jiren's turn and this form might just make the Pride Trooper captain the strongest being in any universe.

Ultra Supervillain Jiren Arrives

In the latest trailer for the new DLC, Jiren is shown putting up a fight against three Gods of Destruction, Beerus, Chompa, and Belmod, along with a God of Destruction in training, Toppo, and a Pride Trooper member, Dyspo. Jiren has always been a powerhouse but holding back these five beings on the battlefield is another level altogether. Thanks to Fuu's crystal implant, it will be interesting to see if even Goku in his Ultra Instinct form will stand a chance in taking down the Universe 11 combatant.

Jiren's Dragon Ball Future

Unfortunately, Jiren has yet to make a return to the canon iteration of the Dragon Ball series following the Tournament of Power's conclusion. The Moro Arc, the Granolah The Survivor Arc, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero all took place within Universe Seven and the other realities have yet to make a comeback. Luckily, Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Heroes have helped in bringing forgotten characters back to the forefront in some interesting ways.

Those hoping to see Jiren make an appearance in Dragon Ball Daima might be disappointed. The upcoming anime adaptation beginning this month will take place between the death of Kid Buu and the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, meaning that the Z-Fighters haven't met Jiren or been a part of the Tournament of Power. While anything is possible, we'd hedge our bets on Jiren not making an appearance in the anime adaptation.

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

Dragon Ball Super Will Return

Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, many anime fans wondered if Dragon Ball Super's manga was coming to a close. Luckily, the manga's artist, Toyotaro, recently stated that the shonen series is planning its return but avoided revealing when a new chapter would be released. The number one threat to Universe Seven most likely won't be Jiren but instead will be Frieza and his new transformation. Black Frieza was able to "one shot" both Goku and Vegeta in their ultimate forms meaning that the Z-Fighters will have their work cut out for them in taking on the classic villain.

Want to see if Jiren can be defeated in the Xenoverse sequel?