Dragon Ball: Jiren’s New Transformation is Worthy of The Gods: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima might be the talk of the town at the moment thanks to the new anime series transforming Goku and the Z-Fighters into kids but this new show is far from the only story in the shonen universe. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is one of many video games that stands tall besides the likes of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Dragon Ball Sparking Zero and weaves a brand new multiverse tale for Akira Toriyama’s finest. With the arrival of a brand new DLC story, Xenoverse’s world has granted Universe 11’s Jiren a brand new transformation that might make him far stronger than even the gods of destruction.

If you’re not as familiar with the Xenoverse, fear not as we here at ComicBook.com are more than happy to give you a breakdown of the game’s story. Much like Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the story here focuses on a group of alternate reality Z-Fighters known as the Time Patrol. While this group does feature the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, and more, they are very different takes than Universe 7’s group. For example, Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol transform into Super Saiyan 4s rather than the canon Super Saiyan Blue and the Trunks of the future can access Super Saiyan God. For Jiren, this new take has received a new transformation in Ultra Supervillain.

Jiren The Supervillain

The new transformation for Jiren arrives as a part of the “Future Saga Chapter 2” in which the Universe 11 powerhouse gets a wild new boost in strength. While Jiren has always been a force to be reckoned with on his own, the fact that Gods of Destruction such as Beerus and Belmond seem unable to bring him down puts him on a whole new level. As seen in the clip below, Goku once again relies on Ultra Instinct to fight against Jiren as he did during Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power though it’s far from a given that even this will be enough at the end of the day.

Xenoverse 2 Cutscene: Destroyers vs Jiren & Goku goes Ultra Instinct again



Via: @janemba8000 pic.twitter.com/l49HPDENVX — Hype (@DbsHype) November 20, 2024

Jiren’s Dragon Ball Daima Connection

While its unlikely that Jiren himself will make an appearance in Dragon Ball Daima, there is a big connection here between Xenoverse and the new anime series. The Universe 11 brawler receives this new transformation from the malicious scientist known as Fuu, one of the biggest villains facing the Time Patrol in both this game and in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Fuu’s origins are tied to the Demon Realm, created thanks to Heroes’ villains Mira and Towa. While these demons haven’t appeared in Daima officially, there are shades of these antagonists in what we’ve seen from the new anime series so far.

In Dragon Ball Daima, the siblings, Degetsu and Dr. Anisu, certainly have similarities to their non-canon counterparts. While the new anime hasn’t confirmed if Fuu will be making an appearance, it could be possible that we see a character that has more than a few similarities. Who we most likely won’t see if Jiren in Daima, thanks in part to the current timeline that the anime finds itself on.

Dragon Ball Daima takes place long before Dragon Ball Super, with Goku and the Z-Fighters recently defeating Kid Buu. Thanks to this, its highly unlikely that we’ll see any gods and/or characters that were introduced in Super but that doesn’t mean the shonen franchise doesn’t have stories revolving around Jiren.

Want to see what the future holds for the Z-Fighters across all avenues? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.