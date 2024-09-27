Dragon Ball Just Gave Jiren a New Form

Jiren from Dragon Ball Super dominated the show's Tournament of Power arc as not only the strongest fighter from Universe 11 but also one of the most fearsome foes Goku, Frieza, Android 17, and others from Universe 7 had ever fought. It took all three of them just to take Jiren down in the final episodes of Dragon Ball Super so that Universe 7 could win the tournament, but somehow, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is managing to make Jiren even stronger by giving him a new form similar to ones we've seen others like Vegeta and Goku Black use in their fights.

Thanks to the upcoming Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC called "Future Saga Chapter 2," Jiren is gaining an Ultra Supervillain form. That transformation is one which emerged from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 itself courtesy of Fu and is recognizable by a black and purple aura emanating from Ultra Supervillain characters similar to the glow around Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black. Those powered up to their Ultra Supervillain form also have a purple crystal-like object embedded in their chest as seen in the DLC's teaser trailer below.

You can read up on Ultra Supervillain more here if you're just now finding out about all of this, but based on what's shown in the teaser trailer, it should go without saying that Jiren gaining the Ultra Supervillain form is something denizens across all the Dragon Ball universes would be worried about. Jiren already has his (Full Power) form in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, so it seems as though this Future Saga Chapter 2 DLC will add something akin to a (Ultra Supervillain, Full Power) version of Jiren as well as Belmod if players' predictions are correct.

Once Jiren gets his Ultra Supervillain form, he'll be the fourth character in the Dragon Ball series to possess it alongside Vegeta, Goku Black, and Broly. And though this Future Saga Chapter 2 DLC doesn't yet have a release date, it'll be followed up by two more DLCs afterwards to continue the seemingly never-ending rollout of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 content. Future Saga Chapter 1 added Ultra Supervillain forms for Vegeta, Goku Black, and Vegeta, so if the same is happening for Jiren in Future Saga Chapter 2, it wouldn't be unreasonable to think that we could end up getting even more Ultra Supervillain forms in the remaining two DLCs after it.