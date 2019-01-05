‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Stunning New SSG Goku and Broly Promo Art

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly now in theaters in Japan, the promotional push for the film is well underway and fans in outside territories have seen the first fruits of that with the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game.

Dragon Ball Legends recently added a few new characters to the game, and this has resulted in some pretty awesome promo art for Super Saiyan God Goku and Super Saiyan Broly.

The two new characters are a part of two different batches of characters in the game, with Broly even having access to his Full Power form when the fighter’s quirk is activated. Though the two characters are hard to get, Broly is admittedly easier due to less “competition” of the game’s super rare characters in Broly’s batch.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7719] You can check out the promotional art for the characters here in the gallery, and Dragon Ball Legends continues its impressive art for its new characters with these new additions. The Super Saiyan God Goku addition goes one further by including a sweet full spread of Goku’s fight with Beerus when you turn your phone on its side.

The most integral addition to Dragon Ball Legends has been the addition of a new Super Saiyan to the franchise in Shallot, the main protagonist of the game’s story. Although the game’s story takes place after Dragon Ball Super, it’s in an entirely different timeline where characters from different points in the franchise interact with one another.

Fans will see more of Super Saiyan God Goku and Super Saiyan Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which is now playing in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”