Dragon Ball Makes Surprising Change That Has Fans Debating Its Future

While Dragon Ball Daima sent shockwaves through the anime community when it debuted, many shonen fans have been left wondering what the future holds for Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters. Dragon Ball Super’s manga and anime adaptation remains missing in action, with no return date confirmed for the sequel series. In a surprising twist, Dragon Ball has made a big change recently that has some anime fans wondering if things are about to change in the anime universe, and whether or not the Saiyans might be preparing for a major comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official Dragon Ball social media account, originally holding the handle of ‘DB_Super2015, ‘ has changed in recent days. The new handle is a much more streamlined “DB_Anime_Info,” which is a far more generic title to, presumably, cover the entirety of the franchise. While this change has yet to be explained by Shueisha, the fact that it happened at all leaves many anime fans to believe that something might be taking place in the background. Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, there have been new manga chapters and anime episodes released, but nothing has been confirmed when it comes to Dragon Ball Super as of yet. With both the Moro and Granolah the Survivor Arcs having yet to be confirmed to arrive on the screen, many are crossing their fingers that the anime’s return is on the way.

Dragon Ball’s Sad Absence

Toei Animation

Following the conclusion of the Dragon Ball Super television series in 2017, the franchise would release two additional films in Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Following this, Dragon Ball Daima hit the scene to tell a lost story from the Z-Fighters’ past that explored Goku and company exploring the Demon Realm. With Daima ending earlier this year, many were crossing their fingers that new information might be revealed at this year’s Jump Festa, the biggest annual event regarding Weekly Shonen Jump and its franchises. Unfortunately, current evidence is leaving fans heartbroken that this might not be the case.

Earlier this year, Jump Festa revealed that there would not be a stage dedicated to Dragon Ball, meaning the possibility of news arriving for the Z-Fighters’ future has become that much less of a sure thing. In the past, editors responsible for the franchise have hinted at the story continuing, but nothing has been set in stone so far. Though all isn’t lost for Dragon Ball enthusiasts, as the upcoming Dragon Ball Battle Hour event has already confirmed that it will be diving into the franchise’s future. Unfortunately, this event takes place in April of next year, months following Jump Festa’s event in Japan this December.

As for where the Dragon Ball franchise could go in the future story-wise, the big hanging plot thread from the Granolah Arc remains Frieza and his powerful new transformation. Black Frieza remains the strongest being in the universe thanks to the training he underwent in a discovered Hyperbolic Time Chamber, even defeating Goku and Vegeta with one punch each. Needless to say, fans are waiting to see if anyone will become strong enough to take on the fully powered shonen villain.

What do you think about the future of Dragon Ball? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!