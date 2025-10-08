Dragon Ball Has Disappointing News For Fans in October

One of the most iconic and influential anime and manga franchises of all time, Dragon Ball, has confirmed its absence from NYCC 2025. Ever since the ending of Dragon Ball Daima, Toei hasn’t confirmed a new anime series or film so far. Not only that, but even Dragon Ball Super is currently on an indefinite hiatus. Following Akira Toriyama’s death in March 2024, Super went on an indefinite hiatus and returned with a surprise chapter in February 2025. However, the series has yet to resume serialization, with Toyotarou taking over the helm after Toriyama. With no ongoing manga or anime projects, Dragon Ball isn’t going to take the stage at New York Comic Con 2025, which is scheduled for October 9th to 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s one of the largest fan conventions dedicated to Western comics, series, graphic novels, video games, anime, manga, and more. The event was first held in 2006, and since then, it has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Since Daima was announced at NYCC 2023, fans have often looked forward to more updates about the franchise during the event. Last year, the special Dragon Ball panel shared updates regarding the video games and the upcoming anime series. However, the entire franchise is absent from the event this year, so there won’t be any new updates for a while.

The Next Major Dragon Ball Event Is Still Several Months Away

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

There are quite a few anime and manga conventions held each year, but not all of them grab the attention of global fans as much as NYCC does. After NYCC, the next big event fans are looking forward to is Jump Festa 2026, which is held by Shueisha each year and shares new updates about various Shonen Jump series. However, since Dragon Ball also won’t be a part of Jump Festa 2026 either, the next event fans can look forward to is Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, which will take place on April 18–19, 2026.

The event was first held in 2021, so it’s fairly new, but it’s the biggest Dragon Ball event, connecting fans across the globe and sharing a variety of content regarding the manga, anime, movies, games, figures, toys, etc. Unfortunately, there are still several months to go before the event is held. According to the official Dragon Ball website, the event will deliver content packed with the current state of the franchise.

There will be announcements regarding several video games, such as Sparking! ZERO and card games, including Super Card Game Masters. However, as the name suggests, the event will solely focus on games, with no confirmation so far on anime projects. For decades now, Dragon Ball has released over a hundred games, many of which are well-loved among global fans. Since the franchise has no upcoming events this year, many accounts on X are already looking forward to Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, despite the long wait.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!