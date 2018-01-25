Get ‘Dragon Ball’ Manga Collections Up to 50% Off

Amazon is currently running a sale on digital Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Super, and Dragon Ball Z manga collections. There are 52 titles in all with prices that have been slashed by as much as 50% over the print price and around 30% off the digital list price. You can shop the entire sale here while it lasts, but we’ve put together a few examples to get you started:

• Dragon Ball, Vol. 1: The Monkey King – $4.99

• Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 1 – $4.99

• Dragon Ball Z, Vol. 1: The World’s Greatest Team – $4.99

• Dragon Ball Full Color Saiyan Arc, Vol. 1: – $8.69

Videos by ComicBook.com

Head on over to Amazon to shop the entire Dragon Ball manga sale. You might also want to check out the Amazon exclusive Blu-ray box set of Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9. And don’t forget that today. January 25th, is your last chance to save 20% on the Dragon Ball FighterZ pre-order for the PS4 and Xbox One with your Prime discount! The game will be released tomorrow.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.