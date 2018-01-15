Toei Announces When ‘Dragon Ball’ 2018 Film Details Will Go Live

There are lots of things which Dragon Ball fans are looking forward to this year. However, it is hard to out-hype the franchise’s next film. This winter, Dragon Ball will release its 20th film, and Toei just let fans know when more info about the movie will go live.

So, all you fans better mark your calendars for this March.

According to Anime Japan, the annual convention will have Toei Animation appear at the event from March 22-25. It is there the studio will talk all things Digimon Adventure tri., Mazinger Z, and Dragon Ball. The event’s latest promo specifically mentions Toei bringing new information about the 2018 Dragon Ball movie to the convention.

The Toei Animation booth at AnimeJapan 2018 (March 22nd to the 25th) will feature new information on the upcoming Dragon Ball movie: https://t.co/gIDNFOOBFp pic.twitter.com/87aAqbzfvP — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 15, 2018

Of course, there is no word on what details will be made public, but fans are hoping for more story details. So far, Toei has been tight-lipped about the film and its premise.

If you are not familiar with the next Dragon Ball‘s next movie, you should know the project was announced last month. Toei confirmed a new film was in the works during Jump Festa, and the studio teased a bit about the release. A title card for the project was shown to fans, and it had a vague caption tagged to it.

“The story is already finished / Historical number of characters / The keyword is Saiyan,” the placard read.

If the rumors are true, then the next Dragon Ball film will focus on the origins of the Saiyan race. Fans are speculating the movie will star Yamoshi, the original Super Saiyan God, and focus on the fighter’s journey to rid Planet Sadala of corrupt Saiyans.

