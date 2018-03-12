‘Dragon Ball’ Movie Reveals Official Connection To ‘Dragon Ball Super’

With Dragon Ball Super ending the Tournament of Power and bringing the series to a full stop soon, fans have been wondering when they could see new Dragon Ball content. They were especially excited about Toei Animation’s latest Dragon Ball movie, coming in December.

Toei Animation recently revealed the first poster for the film, and along with revealing the premiere date, Akira Toriyama confirmed the film will definitely be a continuation of Dragon Ball Super.

Toriyama released the following statement about the 20th film in the series:

“The Dragon Ball Super movie this time around will be the next story that takes place after the anime that’s currently on TV. The content will shed a little light on previously unexplored topics having to do with Frieza and the Saiyans, and I think it will be a very enjoyable story that serves up a long-awaited formidable opponent!

With 2013’s Battle of Gods, the previous installment Resurrection ‘F’, and now this time too, I’ve been the one writing the stories. I’ve also been drawing quite a few things for them, like design illustrations. I’m actually as busy as ever, and if I wasn’t serializing anything, I’d have time to think about the anime with which I used to not have enough time to be involved (laughs). So on that note, I very much hope you look forward to it!

By the way, I think the highly popular Dragon Ball Super manga, drawn by Toyotaro,is going to see some developments different from the TV anime or movies, so please look forward to that. Be sure to check it out, too!”

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

