Dragon Ball FighterZ Clip Reveals Broly’s New English Dub Voice

If you are a fan of Broly, then you should know you are not alone. The character remains a favorite with Dragon Ball fans given his overwhelming strength. Not long ago, the Super Saiyan returned to the franchise and was even made canon with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Now, he is reappearing in a DLC pack for Dragon Ball FighterZ, but that is not what has piqued attention.

No, it seems all eyes are on Broly for a very different reason. The character has been without a voice actor for months now, and an English dub preview of Broly’s DLC seems to reveal the actor who is overseeing the role now.

And who might that be? Well, it turns out Johnny Yong Bosch is the lucky guy who has nabbed the role.

Broly DBS dans Dragon Ball FighterZ via https://t.co/Y1g7Sfzftx pic.twitter.com/kjpNwuJlmi — Dragon Ball Super (@DBSuperFrance) December 2, 2019

As you can see above, a short clip went live of Dragon Ball FighterZ on Twitch which features Broly’s dub. There is very little dialogue to be heard aside from some guttural screams, but fans of Bleach will easily recognize the voice. It comes from Bosch who voiced Ichigo Kurosaki years ago.

The clip doesn’t last very long, but fans have been waiting to hear how the Dragon Ball FighterZ would sound. When it was said Broly would join the game, dub lovers had questions about who would voice the Saiyan. In the past, voice actor Vic Mignogna did the voice of Broly for video games as well as the anime. However, his public fallout with Funimation after being accused of harassment forced Broly to be recast. The question of who would fill the role lingered for months, but it seems Bosch has been tasked with tackling the hero.

At this time, neither Funimation nor Bosch have said anything about the role of Broly. ComicBook.com has reached out to Funimation for comment. But judging by how excited fans are over this recast, it seems Broly is in very good hands and will be moving forward.

