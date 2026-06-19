Dragon Ball Officially Introduces “Old Man Goku”

Throughout the history of Dragon Ball, anime fans have seen Goku go from a child to a teenager to an adult and back to a child. While Son is presumably in his 40s or 50s at this point, his Saiyan DNA makes it so that he ages differently from the human residents of the planet Earth. This means it might be some time, if ever, that we see an elderly Goku arrive on the screen, but this fact hasn’t stopped the official Dragon Ball Super artist from imagining what the leading man might look like far into the future.

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Dragon Ball Super’s manga has yet to confirm when it will return at this point, which is made all the more surprising considering the many anime projects that the shonen franchise has coming. Thanks to this fact, the artist of the series, Toyotaro, has time on his hands. The manga artist has once again returned to imagine what an elderly Goku would look like and here’s what the artist had to say when it came to this new depiction of Son, “This illustration is based on an image of an elderly Goku drawn by Akira Toriyama, which appeared in an essay manga included in the 1989 movie “Dragon Ball Z Anime Special“. At the time, the manga was still being serialized, so it was often accompanied by comments like, “When will Dragon Ball end?” and “Will Goku end up being an old man like this?” 37 years have passed since then…As of 2026, Dragon Ball is still not over! Mr. Toriyama! The day may come when we can see Goku in this form!”

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Will Dragon Ball Ever End?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

As shonen fans know, Dragon Ball will return to the screen later this year thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a remake of the original Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods film that brought back the Z-Fighters. With Toei Animation also planning to remake Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of F, the anime studio is also planning to finally animate the long-awaited Galactic Patrol Arc. The manga arc takes place following Dragon Ball Super: Broly, seeing Goku and Vegeta take on a legendary sorcerer. While this anime adaptation has yet to reveal a release date, it is one of the most anticipated arrivals in anime history.

Unfortunately, neither Toyotaro nor Shueisha has hinted at when, or if, we can expect Dragon Ball Super’s manga to return. To this day, no one is sure how the series will continue without Akira Toriyama, though many speculate that Toyotaro might be given the reins for the future of the series. With the last major storyline being Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which hit theaters in 2022, it’s been some time since we last saw the Z-Fighters take part in a brand new story.

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Via Official Dragon Ball Website