Dragon Ball Promo Teases a Mysterious Namekian’s Arrival

Piccolo has had an interesting role throughout Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball, with the Namekian born as a result of Goku destroying the Demon King Piccolo in the original series. Though the green Z Fighter might not be keeping pace with Goku and Vegeta in terms of power level, an alternate take on Piccolo might be coming to Dragon Ball Heroes, the spinoff series that has given fans plenty of fan service throughout its history in both its television series and arcade game.

Piccolo has unfortunately been unable to keep up the pace with his fellow Z FIghters such as Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan, with the Saiyan warriors having a major advantage over the former villain thanks in part to transformations such as Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego. Despite this, Piccolo recently was able to shine in Dragon Ball Super’s manga during the Moro Arc, teaming up with Gohan to take on the energy-absorbing sorcerer using some unique tag-team attacks. Though both Piccolo and most of the other Z Fighters aside from Goku and Vegeta have sat on the sidelines during the Granolah Arc, expect the Namekian to play a big role in next year’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

During this year’s Jump Festa, Dragon Ball took the opportunity to share a fresh look at the upcoming Ultra God Mission in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, giving us a look at this new hooded Namekian alongside the new villain that appears to be a dark mirror to the Kaioshin in charge of time:

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1472452285674385412?s=20

Dragon Ball Heroes has been the definition of fan service, bringing back old heroes and villains from Dragon Ball’s past, while also bringing back some fan-favorite transformations such as Dragon Ball GT’s Super Saiyan 4. While the next arc has yet to reveal if we can expect any returning transformations to make a comeback, or any characters of old, it definitely seems as though the Shonen spin-off is looking to up the ante from the previous fights of the Big Bang Mission and the Space-Time War.

Do you think this masked Namekian is an alternate version of Piccolo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.