Save 57% on Dragon Ball Replicas Today Only

GameStop’s Deal of the Day for October 30th is on, and it includes two heavily discounted items for Dragon Ball fans. The first is the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie scouter replica that can be transformed into multiple configurations and features sounds and phrases from the film. It can be ordered right here for only $15 (57% off) until midnight EST tonight.

The second item is the Dragon Ball Z Collector’s Set, which includes all 7 Dragon Balls (acrylic / 2-inch diameter) in a satin-lined display box. You can grab a set right here for $30 (57% off) while the salelasts. Note that shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, and that both of these Dragon Ball replicas will come with a bonus code for a free month of Funimation that will be emailed within 2 business days.

Speaking of Dragon Ball replicas, Tamashii Nations recently revealed that a full-size Dragon Ball Dragon Radar Proplica was on the way complete with LED effects, “search” mode, a “catch” mini-game mode for hunting Dragon Balls, sound effects, and a display stand. To top it all off, it would be affordable.

After going up for pre-order in Japan, the Dragon Radar prop replica has hit the U.S. and can be reserved here for $29.99 with shipping slated for January. It follows a Dragon Radar keychain that also features lights and sounds when you push the button at the top. The keychain is shipping now and can be ordered here for $14.99. Tamashii Nations’ breakdown of the Proplica catch game mode rules reads:

Use the triangle in the center to catch the balls spinning around the screen!

The more balls you catch, the faster the remaining ones go. Beat 7 consecutive rounds to win!

Clear seven rounds and get a special performance!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.