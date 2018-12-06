New Viral ‘Dragon Ball’ Video Makes Raditz The Best Uncle

Thanks to the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie we’re getting to dip back into some of the deeper roots of the franchise, to bring back some classic characters we haven’t seen since the earliest Dragon Ball Z days. One of the characters is Goku’s older brother Raditz, who first came to earth at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z as an envoy for Vegeta, sent to recruit Goku as one of the last surviving Saiyans.

Raditz’ name is once again getting some big attention in the Dragon Ball Super era – which is exactly why this new video of a fan doing some Raditz cosplay is now going viral:

What Dragon Ball fans are loving about this video is not just the novelty of seeing some Raditz cosplay make a comeback – it’s how this particular accessorizes the costume that has fans really loving this. The fan in costume has the awesome accompaniment of a child Gohan doll to go with his costume – a doll dressed in Goku’s mom-mandated kimono robes from “Raditz Saga” arc of DBZ. In the show, fans remember how ruthless and cruel Raditz was towards his brother Goku and especially his nephew Gohan. In fact, it was Raditz cruelty towards Gohan and sadistic torture of a beaten up Goku that first unlocked Gohan’s latent powers, with his power level spiking to 1,300+ (unheard of for a child) as Gohan launched a missile-like headbutt that put Raditz on his back.

As you can see in this viral video, the cosplay version of Raditz has learned that there’s some great benefits to having a more nurturing and caring attitude towards family. The extra cherry on top comes at the very end of the video, as we a female family member dressed as Freeza, sweetly admiring this Raditz/Gohan moment of affection:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be expanding Raditz’ backstory, showing him on Planet Vegeta as a kid, before the Saiyan homeworld is destroyed by Freeza. Early character reveals have provided the context that Raditz is “already fighting when Goku was still just a little kid,” so while he will probably get a nice “Young Raditz” cameo, he probably won’t have a major arc in the story. The series mythos states that Raditz ends up serving under Vegeta, and since Broly‘s flashback portion will show how Vegeta left his home planet and started terrorizing the universe on Freeza’s behalf, Raditz could be a main part of his entourage (alongside another familiar old face: Nappa).

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.