‘Dragon Ball’ Director Says The Franchise Isn’t Ending

Dragon Ball fans have been having a great few years, but were suddenly hit with a wave of anxiety as the team behind Super announced that the series was going to end after Episode 131 (which will premiere on Saturday).

But at Anime Japan 2018, Shueisha’s director Akio Ikoyu promised the Dragon Ball franchise would not end and there’s more “more content” to come.

At a presentation for the Dragon Ball series, Akio Ikoyu, director of the “Dragon Ball” unit at Shueisha who oversees every Dragon Ball product promised that “the world of Dragon Ball will not end, so look forward to more content!”

Although the series is ending its run after the Tournament of Power, Ikoyu’s promise is already coming to fruition. Not only is the series coming back in the form of a movie that will be a new story taking place after the end of the series, but there are also new video games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Legends delivering brand new Dragon Ball content to fans.

Surely fans hope the series returns in full at some point in the future, and Ikoyu’s words might not be a confirmation of a new anime series but the fact that new Dragon Ball will always be around won’t hurt either.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.