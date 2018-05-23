‘Dragon Ball’ Shares New Look at Its Evil Saiyan, New Swordsman and More

The Dragon Ball franchise is now a mainstream global phenomenon, that has generated some massive profits in just the last year alone. Not only that, but thanks to the Dragon Ball Super anime and a slew of new Dragon Ball video games (led by the hugely successful Dragon Ball FighterZ), we’re about to a see an entire new lineup of (non-canon) characters added to the franchise!

Fans have been letting their excitement for these new characters be known – even though many of them are still shrouded in mystery. Today, thanks to some new promo artwork for both the Dragon Ball Heroes Japanese arcade/card game, and the upcoming Dragon Ball Legends mobile game, we have new looks at the following new characters joining the franchise:

Shallot – Dragon Ball Legends’ protagonist, a blue-armored saiyan from the past, who may have a twin brother.

Evil Saiyan – Dragon Ball Heroes new threat, a mysterious Siayan that serves Prison Planet master Fu, and attacks with dark energy hands, as his actual hands are locked in a straightjacket.

Zahha – A magic-based swordsman and from the future, who enters Dragon Ball Legends‘ storyline after being displaced in space/time. He has an “icy demeanour” but ultimately aids Shallot using his telekinetic sword style. He’s the green-skinned guy with the metallic helmet.

In addition to the featured new characters, we also get to see appearances from the likes of Broly, Future Gohan, Future Trunks and Golden Cooler, the powered-up version of Freeza’s evil brother. The latter two characters both appear in the “Prison Planet” arc that Dragon Ball Heroes is launching, and its a story arc that will actually be translated into its own upcoming anime series! Fans have definitely had some strong feelings about Dragon Ball Heroes being the basis for this PR anime, so getting to know some of these new characters better (and hopefully coming to appreciate them) seems like a key focus of the marketing campaign.

Dragon Ball Legends is now available in the U.S. on Android devices, but look for it everywhere soon when the soft launch is complete.

