NBA Star Jordan Bell Shows Off His Custom Vegeta Kicks

There is no shortage of anime fans in professional sports. The medium is one that has motivated dozens of athletes, but few series have done as much as Dragon Ball in that regard. Goku and Vegeta never fail to inspire sportsmen, and Jordan Bell is living proof.

After all, the NBA star does hit the court fairly often with some custom Vegeta kicks spurring him forward.

Over on Instagram, the Golden State Warriors player showed off his newest game gear. Bell, who acts as a power forward for the basketball team, got his shoes custom-made by an artist called Kickstradomis.

The shoes, which can be seen above, are pretty dang lit. The Nikes got a total makeover as each shoe features one-half of Vegeta’s face. When they are put together, they show his narrowed eyes, and his golden laces mimic his Super Saiyan hair. The sides also feature a neon yellow swoop to highlight the power-up, and its royal blue base fits with Vegeta’s usual Dragon Ball bodysuit.

If the artwork looks familiar, you may have seen the designer’s work before. The artist has made custom kicks for other NBA players in the past, and he did shoes for Lauri Markkanen not long ago. The reps the Chicago Bulls as a power forward, and his brought his team’s red colors to his shoes along with Goku. The Nike kicks see the Super Saiyan go off on the sides.

Kickstradomis has also done shoes for Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The center has hit the court in blue Nikes before starring Goku. The Super Saiyan is seen blasting a Kamehameha, and the attack is depicted through the shoes’ signature swoop logo.

