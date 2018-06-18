Should ‘Dragon Ball’ Develop More Spin-Off Anime?

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime franchises in the world, so it’s natural that when the series gets a new addition fans would be jumping for joy at the announcement. But fans can also be a bit picky when it comes to the series.

When Toei Animation officially ended Dragon Ball Super earlier this year fans were at a loss until it was confirmed that new anime based on the popular Super Dragon Ball Heroes. So that begs the question, should Dragon Ball develop more anime spin-offs?

Although Dragon Ball Super is geared to get an official continuation in the brand new movie debuting in Japan later this year, fans were hoping the series would continue on as a weekly anime. The thought was that the original series had so much room for future storytelling potential, there was no reason to end it. But where can it go?

There are fans saying that a series based on the characters in Universe 6 would be great to follow as the new Saiyans made quite an impression during the Universe 6 and Universe Survival arcs, and that’s not to mention the other universes (like the compelling Universe 11) as well.

But would this be a acceptable continuation of the series? The Dragon Ball license doesn’t spread its name to spin-offs easily, and the last time Toei Animation attempted to create a whole new world of stories with Dragon Ball GT it was lambasted by fans. Fans of the series hold the series canon very closely to their hearts, so there are even some arguments against spin-offs considering that they may not be canon.

One of the biggest contrarion points to the new Dragon Ball Heroes series is that even if it’s a new batch of episodes, it’s not a worthy new series since it is non-canon to the main series. So even if the franchise offered more spin-offs, they may not get the approval of fans who deem these outside adventures as less than.

At the end of the day, more Dragon Ball would be a good thing if it’s provided in a well thought out or fun way. There’s both the future and past in the series to draw potential stories from, and although not all fans will appreciate the spin-offs, the majority of others would just love new Dragon Ball.

What do you think? Do you think Dragon Ball should make new spin-offs? Is series canon a big deal for you? Let us know in the comments!

